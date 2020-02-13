Rock Point Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc makes up 2.1% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 799,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 28.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 43.8% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. 479,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

