Rock Point Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,033,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,093,000 after acquiring an additional 78,966 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,766,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,824,000 after acquiring an additional 230,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,895 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300,894 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 957,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,174,000 after acquiring an additional 137,841 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 554,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

