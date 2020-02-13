Rock Point Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $5,753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 391,491 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,159,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,986,000 after purchasing an additional 158,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 153,947 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMO shares. Bank of America started coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. 413,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,300. The company has a market capitalization of $783.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 10.32.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. On average, analysts forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

