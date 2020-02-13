Royal Bank of Canada Increases West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$80.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.91.

Shares of TSE:WFT traded up C$0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$64.20. The stock had a trading volume of 360,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,904. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.10. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$43.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.56.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

