Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.12.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $46.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after buying an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

