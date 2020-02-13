Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $82.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

