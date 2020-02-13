Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Acquires 8,567 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,793 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $47.32. 46,750,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,111,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

