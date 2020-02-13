Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 551,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $7,563,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $2,897,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 672,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.90. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

