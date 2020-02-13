Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.76

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.76 and traded as high as $9.10. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 6,016 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rubicon Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.77.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

About Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.