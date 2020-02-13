Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading Up 15.4%

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP)’s share price was up 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, approximately 384,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 756% from the average daily volume of 44,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.76.

About Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

