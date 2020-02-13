Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Rush Enterprises stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,583. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $49.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

