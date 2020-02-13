Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 20,607 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,607 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 92,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

AMN traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,209. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,253 shares of company stock worth $4,778,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.