Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

NYSE APLE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 425,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.94. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.