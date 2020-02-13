Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Enel Americas by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enel Americas by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,597 shares during the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 125,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,040. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.59. Enel Americas SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is a positive change from Enel Americas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

