Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.63 Million Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 193.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,082 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $585,581,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,102,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,574,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $38.20. 142,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

