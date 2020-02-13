Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,921 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,921 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CorVel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.35. 2,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.65. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $62.43 and a 52-week high of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.71.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,130 in the last 90 days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

