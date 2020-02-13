Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 291,337 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 660,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,337 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth $276,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Farfetch by 7,657.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 77.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 243,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.47. 47,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,125. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.54. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

