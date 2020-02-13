Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 75,144 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,144 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,236. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.10.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.