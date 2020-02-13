Ryder System (NYSE:R) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.76

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.76 and last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 487674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ryder System by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 384.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

