Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.8–0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. Ryder System also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.10-1.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE R opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.84. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Ryder System declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

