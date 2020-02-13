Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Holdings Reduced by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,252,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,151,057 shares during the period. Sabre makes up about 3.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 2.28% of Sabre worth $140,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SABR. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,417,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,531,000 after buying an additional 354,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 4,713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,077,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,526,000 after buying an additional 2,034,373 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,376,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,899,000 after buying an additional 483,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,806,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,164,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $22.21. 658,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,327. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. Sabre Corp has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,655.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,513 shares of company stock worth $960,035 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.