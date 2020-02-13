Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,539 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.19. 17,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,327. Sabre Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,862.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

