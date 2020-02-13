Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $833,615.00 and $15,289.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.67 or 0.02726937 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

