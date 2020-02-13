Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €156.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($196.51) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Safran has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €149.09 ($173.36).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €147.35 ($171.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €142.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €139.95. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

