salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 70,880 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,078,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $193,270,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,182. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $192.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.05 and a 200-day moving average of $159.83. The stock has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.49.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $813,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $101,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,589.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,252 shares of company stock worth $78,535,262. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

