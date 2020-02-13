Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 2,184 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.59. 332,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,088. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

