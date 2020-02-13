Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $101,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,145,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in UBS Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 161,703,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,869,000 after buying an additional 3,359,337 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,507,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,004,000 after buying an additional 2,866,079 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,680,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,490,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,673,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 25,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $337,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.21. 108,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

