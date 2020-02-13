Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,988.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $257,561. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,127,916. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Cfra raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

