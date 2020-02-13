Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter valued at $227,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

TPL traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $781.98. The company had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,701. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $783.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.02. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.36. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $565.10 and a 1 year high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 82.95% and a net margin of 96.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 46 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $690.18 per share, with a total value of $31,748.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,665. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

