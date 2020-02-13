Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $2,803,661 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

SWK traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $167.88. 657,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day moving average is $152.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.37 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

