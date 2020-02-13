Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 37,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.98. The stock had a trading volume of 170,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.90. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

