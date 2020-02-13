Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 5,438 RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,386,000 after buying an additional 128,738 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 30.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth $3,332,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth $1,446,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,886.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.70. 14,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,444. RadNet Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

