Saratoga Research & Investment Management Acquires 54 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 42,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $5.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,513.39. 1,099,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,428.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,294.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,049.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

