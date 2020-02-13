ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get ScanSource alerts:

SCSC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,677. The company has a market capitalization of $750.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ScanSource by 51.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ScanSource by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.