Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.00 ($102.33).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €96.80 ($112.56) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €93.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €84.30.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

