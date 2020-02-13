Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Short Interest Update

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,384,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after buying an additional 113,426 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 114,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBCF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.96. 1,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

