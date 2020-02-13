Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for SPX Flow in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. SPX Flow has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX Flow by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

