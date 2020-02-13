Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,130 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Walmart by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Walmart by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,330,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,300 shares of company stock worth $30,982,543. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

