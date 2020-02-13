Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,517 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.9% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,492,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,022,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.23 and a one year high of $92.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

