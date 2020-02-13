Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $43.86. 14,411,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,786,157. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.