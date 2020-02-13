Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $984,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 148,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,102. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $210.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

