Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,408,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,656. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $121.48 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

