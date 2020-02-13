Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,331,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,726,000 after buying an additional 100,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,642,000 after buying an additional 177,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $130.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.