Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Shares Up 20.2%

Select Sands Corp (OTCMKTS:SLSDF)’s stock price shot up 20.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 17,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 28,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Select Sands alerts:

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 168.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%.

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.