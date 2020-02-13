SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Trading Down 3.3%

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.23, 166,524 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 171% from the average session volume of 61,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71.

About SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

