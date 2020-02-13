SG Americas Securities LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,475 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $173.43. The company had a trading volume of 624,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $103.58 and a 1 year high of $175.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,935.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

