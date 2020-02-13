SG Americas Securities LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BEAT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.65. 6,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,698. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

BEAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

