SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $499,000 in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Cimpress by 388.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cimpress by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth $4,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

CMPR stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.70. 19,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cimpress NV has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.85.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The business had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimpress NV will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

