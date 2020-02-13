SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 54,441 Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 510.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,098 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 54,441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOSL. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,949 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,589 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,727 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fossil Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.47. 48,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,941. The firm has a market cap of $317.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.50 and a beta of 0.25. Fossil Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,987.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,113.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

