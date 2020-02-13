SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $733,041.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 899,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

